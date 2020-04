Firefighters responded to a small forest fire in Staunton's Mary Gray Wilderness Park on Tuesday.

The Staunton Fire Department says the fire burned about an acre before it was brought fully under control.

Crews from Staunton Fire, the Augusta County Fire Department, and the Virginia Department of Forestry responded to the scene.

First responders believe the fire started around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cause remains under investigation.