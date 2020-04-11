Fire causes damage to attic and second floor of Stanley home

Saturday morning around 5:45, the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Fox Dr.

Home on fire on Fox Dr. | Credit: Stanley Volunteer Fire Department

Fire crews were able to rescue the only person inside the home, who was unaware of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The majority of the damage caused by the fire was contained to the attic and second floor of the home.

The fire was marked completely under control after about two and a half hours.