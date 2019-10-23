Fire damages Augusta County home

Firefighters in Augusta County responded a fire at a home along the 600 block of Greenville School Road in Greenville.

The fire chief from the Stuarts Draft Fire Department said they received a call to respond to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to the chief, one man lived at the home but he was not believed to be there at the time.

Investigators are looking into the cause for the fire.

The chief said there are no known injuries at this time.

The chief said there are no known injuries at this time.


