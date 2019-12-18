Fire destroys McGaheysville home Wednesday morning

A house in McGaheysville was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning, leaving a pair of grandparents without a home.

A little after 9:20 a.m., first responders were called to the 8500 block of Goods Mill Road in McGaheysville for a report of an active structure fire.

That's about two miles from the Port Republic Battle Monument off of Rt. 340.

Fire officials say the fire started on the front porch, but it's unclear at this point exactly what started it. A downed power line caused issues in fighting the fire, as did strong winds, which were a factor in flames spreading quickly.

The home was a rental, according to Susan Pardue, who told WHSV she's been living there with her husband, Johnny, for nearly 14 years.

Pardue works as a school bus driver in Rockingham County and said she had been at the bus garage when she got a call from her husband, who was heading to work on the interstate, about their home being on fire.

According to her, no people were inside at the time of the fire, but there were two dogs and one cat inside. It appears those pets did not make it out.

"How do you tell your granddaughters that they lost their pets?" asked Pardue. "It could have been worse, but yet here it is at Christmas."

Pardue said her neighbors have already stepped up to offer to help the couple.

Crews will be remaining on scene for much of the day to make sure any hot spots are extinguished. As of 11 a.m., they hadn't gotten to get inside the structure because of serious instability concerns.

The extensive damage to the structure was caused in less than an hour.

Fire crews from Grottoes, Harrisonburg, McGaheysville, Rockingham County, and Weyers Cave all responded.

