Fire destroys home in Craigsville

A home in Craigsville is considered a total loss after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Craigsville police said the fire happened in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Police chief Corey Wood said the home, a single wide trailer, was fully engulfed when they arrived around 1 p.m.

"The crews were battling the fire for approximately half an hour before they marked the situation under control," Wood said.

One person was living inside the home and they were able to get out without any injury.

"Crews discovered that it was one occupant who was out of the house reporting no injuries, at which point they began to knock down the fire," Wood said.

Wood said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Goshen, Craigsville Churchville and Swoope fire departments all responded to the scene.

