Fire destroys popular ‘The Cotton Gin’ gift shop in Outer Banks

A fire has destroyed a popular gift shop in the Outer Banks called “The Cotton Gin.”

According to WAVY, a massive fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Gin location in Jarvisburg along Caratoke Highway.

Officials told WAVY that there were no reports of injuries as of 4 p.m.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the shop is known for selling “unique gifts, apparel, gourmet, bath and body and home furnishings.”

The Cotton Gin has three other locations in Corolla, Nags Head and Duck. The Cotton Gin’s website says the Jarvisburg location was the first one to open.