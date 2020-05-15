Fire engulfs kitchen of Waynesboro Boys and Girls Club Friday morning

The Waynesboro Fire Department was dispatched to the The Boys and Girls Club on E. Main St. just after 8:30 Friday morning.

When crews got on scene, they saw moderate smoke conditions coming from a side door on the first floor.

The kitchen was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly with the aid of an operating fire suppression system.

The fire was contained and marked under control about seven minutes after the first fire crews arrived on the scene. The kitchen sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. Nearby rooms sustained moderate heat and water damage, and the entire building sustained smoke damage

throughout both floors.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate the building, and there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire crews from the City of Waynesboro Fire Department were assisted by fire crews from Dooms Volunteer Fire Department and Augusta County Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Waynesboro Fire Marshal Office estimates the fire loss to be

approximately $120,000 to include the structure and contents.

The Waynesboro First Aid Crew assisted fire personnel operating on the scene with rehabilitation, while the Waynesboro Police Department assisted with traffic control and ensuring bystanders remained away from the scene.

The Waynesboro Fire Department would like to take the time to express the importance of maintaining fire and life safety systems installed within a commercial building as well as residential buildings.

Fire Alarm Systems and Fire Suppressions Systems are required to be

inspected by certified personnel at regular intervals to ensure proper activation.

In the case of this fire, the fire suppression system operated as it was designed and prevented the fire from growing beyond the room of origin.