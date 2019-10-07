Fire in Jefferson National Forest 30% contained

The U.S. Forest Service says the Cliff Fire is 30 percent contained as of October 6. A new number won't likely be available until Monday night.

The Cliff Fire had grown to about three acres by 3 p.m. Friday. WDBJ7 photo.

The Appalachian Trail and the James River Foot Bridge Parking Area are open, but will be evaluated daily and temporarily closed if necessary.

Due to the steep and rocky terrain where the Cliff Fire is burning, suppressing the fire is difficult, and the fire line on the east side is an indirect one.

Approximately 15 firefighters are working on the fire, and they will continue to improve fire lines and monitor activity, but the USFS says the fire may grow to the east over the next few days due to weather conditions.

Light rain fell on the fire Sunday afternoon, which USFS says will aid in firefighting efforts, but will not extinguish the fire.

Matts Creek Trail is still closed indefinitely.

The United States Forest Service says the fire in Jefferson National Forest has not increased in size since yesterday, October 4.

The fire has burned two to five acres, according to mapping by the USFS.

The fire broke out in the Jefferson National Forest along the James River.

"The conditions are pretty serious," said Peter Irvine, an information officer for USFS, Friday.

The fire is caled the "Cliff Fire," because it is burning along a steep, rocky cliff on the James River Face Wilderness.

"These conditions make it hard for the firefighters and give the fire an opportunity to grow as it is pushed by the wind," explained Irvine.

According to the USFS, the fire is all on federal land and no private property or structures are threatened. The fire is burning in a classified wilderness area, where man-made equipment is not usually allowed, however because of the wildfire emergency the USFS got permission to use chainsaws, leaf-blowers and a helicopter overhead.

The steep cliff does not allow USFS crews to fight the fire directly, and a helicopter was utilized to unload water overhead.

Residents should be aware that smoke from the fire could be in the area for a few days and may affect visibility along US-501.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. USFS crews originally thought the fire may have been started by a campfire, however, after further assessment, they believe a more likely cause is a lightning strike. There were lightning storms in the area last week and USFS officials say it can sometimes take time to ignite. They have asked local law enforcement to investigate.

Big Island Volunteer Fire Company and the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were first on scene. The USFS took control of the situation shortly after the initial call. They have state and local agencies available to help if needed, but they have not called any in yet.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.