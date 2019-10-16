Fire officials offer tips to keep home safe during cooler weather

Following recent fires in the Valley, fire officials are offering tips to keep your home safe during the cooler weather.

"We want people to always be safe and mindful of the fact that fire can affect anybody," said Harrisonburg Deputy Fire Chief, Matthew Tobia. "What we like to say is that fire is everyone's fight. That means everybody should be a participant in their own safety as much as they ask the fire department to help in times of response."

Tobia said during the cooler months, HFD responds to more calls for fire.

Here are some tips to keep in mind as the weather cools down:

• Check and clean heating appliances, including space heaters and chimneys

• Ensure that smoke alarms are working properly

• Have a smoke alarm inside and outside of all sleeping areas

• If you have gas appliances, you should have a carbon monoxide alarm