Fireball spotted over the Outer Banks

A fireball was spotted just off the Outer Banks Thursday night.

© Kevin T.

According to a NASA spokesman, observers along the Virginia and North Carolina coasts, as well as the North Carolina Triangle, saw it in the sky just after 8 p.m.

Initial calculation of the fireball's trajectory from 48 reports estimates that it entered the atmosphere off the coast of Morehead City and traveled northeast before breaking up east of Ocracoke.

You can find more info on the specific incident here.

If you ever see a fireball, you should report it to the American Meteor Society, which you can do at this link.

