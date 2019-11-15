Firefighters canvass neighborhood after home fire

Harrisonburg firefighters hit the streets Thursday, trying to prevent a tragedy like the house fire that displaced three people early Wednesday morning.

Crews were not fighting fires, but instead, making sure neighbors of the fire are prepared in case it happens to them. The biggest message they portrayed was the importance of having functioning smoke alarms.

The burned home did not have working smoke detectors, something Katie Caler with HFD said is a matter of life and death.

"It is the key to making sure you get out alive," Caler said. "The way buildings are built these days... you just have so much less time than we used to have, and that is the number one defense, to let people know that something is happening and it's time to get out."

Fire officials said we're entering the season where the number of fires increase as people use items to keep their homes warm.

"It's very common for people to use space heaters, but they can be extremely dangerous if you do not keep combustible materials at least three feet away," said Deputy Chief Matthew Tobia.

Fire officials said smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years. If you're in need of a smoke alarm, HFD is happy to help, just contact its administration office at 540-432-7703.