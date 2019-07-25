Firefighters extinguish flames at Augusta County Landfill

Firefighters from at least three Shenandoah Valley departments spent their Wednesday evening putting out flames at the Augusta County Landfill.

Crews on scene told WHSV about half an acre was on fire when they arrived to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

They put water on the flames as landfill crews pulled out trash from the pile that was aflame, spreading it out to reduce the fire.

All together, the fire was extinguished in about an hour and a half.

Crews are still determining a cause.

