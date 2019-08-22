Firefighters extinguish trailer fire in Stanley believed to be suspicious

The Page County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fire that they say appears to be suspicious.

According to a press release from Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, the Stanley Fire Department was called out to a house trailer on fire at 4:13 a.m. on Aug. 22.

The trailer, in the 2500 block of Dovel Hollow Road, had been vacant for several years, according to Petit, and was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.

Page County EMS arrived, but no injuries were reported at the scene.

Petit said the trailer was a total loss, with estimated damage of around $10,000. Deputies are helping try to locate the owner.

While the fire marshal has yet to determine an exact cause of the fire, Petit said they believe it looks suspicious.

Overall, five units and 23 firefighters from the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Units remained on scene for about two hours to make sure the fire was fully extinguished. Dovel Hollow Road was shut down for about half that time.

