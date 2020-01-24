Poultry house burns to the ground at Fulks Run farm

A poultry house at a Rockingham County farm burned to the ground on Friday afternoon.

According to Joe Mullins, with Rockingham County Fire, the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a farm off of Hopkins Gap Rd. in Fulks Run.

By an hour later, the building was nearly entirely gone.

Due to the age of the poultry house and the materials in the structure, crews chose to let it burn and contain the fire to the structure to avoid any other damage.

They say no people were inside and no people at the scene were injured.

But all poultry inside the building were killed in the fire.

As heavy rain fell in the area, smoke rising from the scene could be seen for miles around.

Firefighters will be keeping a tanker at the scene overnight to monitor any hot spots and keep the fire from growing again.

