Fireworks can trigger PTSD in some veterans

Independence Day fireworks bring joy to millions of Americans over the week of July 4. But for some veterans, the explosions can trigger a reminder of horrors on the battlefield.

Dr. Man Liu, a veteran and clinical psychologist at the Harrisonburg Veterans Affairs clinic, said the holiday can bring extreme anxiety for many.

"I think it's just the general awareness that some of our veterans are suffering from these symptoms. The fireworks and the big crowds and noise levels can affect them," she said.

Veterans who suffer from PTSD say it's not actually the Fourth of July when the fireworks cause problems because they are expecting them to go off that night. Instead, it might be the day after or the day before when the fireworks are far more likely to surprise them.

If you know of veterans in your neighborhood, reach out and be mindful of them on this holiday.

Veterans, family members and friends can call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 if they have concerns about their well-being.