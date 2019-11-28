Firkin Pie Company sells "Thanksgiving Pie" with all the fixings inside

Firkin Pie Company in Staunton has prepared more than 100 pies for Thanksgiving in 2019.

Jane Firkin prepared more than 100 pies to fulfill Thanksgiving holiday orders | Photo: WHSV

The pie shop opened almost two years ago, and makes not only sweet, but also savory pies.

Jane Firkin who is the owner and baker of Firkin Pie Company, said that the most popular pie ordered is the "Thanksgiving Pie" which is made of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and cranberry sauce all in one pie.

"This is definitely our busiest time of the year. I mean, Thanksgiving is a pie holiday, so it's like really excited about it, but also like 'Oh my god.' Really overwhelmed as well," said Firkin.

The pie company's menu changes weekly with a large variety of different pies available daily. They also take special orders with a few days notice to prepare ingredients.