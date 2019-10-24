Firm to release info from probe into Virginia mass shooting

Officials in Virginia Beach say a security firm will soon release information from its independent investigation into the city's mass shooting.

City spokeswoman Julie Hill said in an email Thursday that Hilliard Heintze will share results from its review at a City Council meeting Nov. 13.

The announcement comes nearly six months after the May 31 shooting. The briefing also comes nearly two months after an update from police left victims' families dissatisfied and grasping for a motive.

Police said their investigation will likely take several more months. Police said a city engineer killed 12 people at the municipal building where he worked.

Hill said the firm will meet privately with family members before publicly presenting its findings.

Hillard Heintze spokeswoman Courtney Ramirez deferred comment to the city.

