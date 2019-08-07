First Lumber Liquidators in the Valley set to open this fall

Lumber Liquidators is opening their first Harrisonburg location this coming fall.

Photo of a Lumber Liquidators store location in May 2013 | Cropped Photo: Dwight Burdette / CC BY 3.0

The specialty flooring store is set to open on September 20 at 1866-A East Market Street.

It's one of a range of new developments opening in that part of the city along East Market St., including the recently opened Pot Belly Sandwich Shop, a renovated Five Guys, and Aspen Dental.

The new Lumber Liquidators store is taking the place of what used to be a Pier One.

It will be the 17th Lumber Liquidators location in Virginia and the first in the Shenandoah Valley. Right now, the closest locations are in Fredericksburg or Richmond.

“Lumber Liquidators prides itself on being a Virginia company, and we are looking forward to celebrating this new store with the people of Harrisonburg to help them discover quality, trend-right flooring solutions for their home,” said Charles Tyson, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Lumber Liquidators. “We are dedicated to guiding our customers to help them find the right floor for their home and we support this by providing a range of design resources that give people an engaging and valuable in-store experience.”

The store offers more than 400 kinds of floors in styles including bamboo, cork, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, porcelain tile, and waterproof vinyl plank, among others.

It will have a showroom that allows customers to see how different flooring styles work, and the company recently launched a system called Picture-It™, a new online floor visualizer tool.

The Harrisonburg location will also feature moldings, accessories, and tools for flooring DIYers or professionals.

The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

You can learn more at lumberliquidators.com/ll/stores.

In that same section of Harrisonburg, Aspen Dental opened at the end of July and the new Five Guys location is expected to start welcoming customers in the coming weeks.

