First Presbyterian Church announces plans to add courtyard in downtown Harrisonburg

Some new additions are in store for the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. They plan to tear down the Fauls building next door to create the space for a new, vibrant courtyard.

Tear-down is planned to begin mid-February and courtyard construction will begin immediately after demolition.

The church plans for the courtyard to have a central grassy area, a 24-foot-high ivy backdrop, a stage, and a detachable screen suitable for movie displays, classes and musical events.

The courtyard will be secured on the Court Square side by a lockable, sliding gate.

"To have a courtyard that's secure, aesthetically pleasing, accessible, that's stuff we wanted to do that will benefit the church, but we think it will benefit the community to just have some green space out and about," Pastor John Heeringa said.

In addition to a new courtyard, they will also add a storage facility for maintenance equipment that will be created at the rear of 9 Court Square.

Heeringa said they want to continue construction in the future when more funding is available by adding more entrances and windows to the courtyard, and the church’s heating and air conditioning systems need improvement.

