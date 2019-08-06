First day of school for the Staunton Storm

Tuesday, August 6 was the first day back to school for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Staunton High School | Credit: WHSV

Students were welcomed to their first day back to school at the under-renovation and newly branded Staunton High School with Storm spirit from school cheerleaders and from the band.

Teachers and school board members were also outside showing their support and getting students excited for a new year.

Staunton School Board member Kenneth Venable said there is a lot to look forward to with construction moving along and with students learning what options are available to them after they graduate, and he said that is really what it's all about.

"The focus is on education, so if we can get everything in to help our students and help motivate them to reach for the stars, I think that would be a good example for Staunton," Venable said.

Venable said he understands how the transition from Robert E. Lee High to Staunton High may be difficult for some, but the students and their education is what is most important.

"I always try to say it's not about us," Venable said. "It's about the students and about their future, because we have to look out as a school board for their future and let them know exactly what the world is looking for."

Staunton High School is still on track with all of the construction going on to eventually have a largely new school to go with the new name.

A new four-story wing is on track to be completed by next summer. For now, students and faculty remain in the old wings of the school. Once the new wing is complete, work will begin on those sections.

Students and faculty themselves voted last school year to make their new mascot the Staunton Storm, following the school board's vote to rename the school and subsequent public survey for new name ideas that landed on returning the school to its original name of Staunton High School.

The school bore the name of the city it represents until 1914, when an effort by the United Daughters of the Confederacy resulted in the city renaming it after General Robert E. Lee. It stuck for over a century until recent nationwide debates over confederate symbolism in today's society, with a renewed interest in name change after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, which centered around the city's R.E. Lee statue.

