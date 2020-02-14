First grade class sends out valentines nationwide

For Bobbie Jo Kite's first grade class, they've been celebrating Valentine's Day all week long as they took part in a special 'Great Valentines Exchange.'

The class sent more than 20 heart-shaped cards and letters about their school to different elementary schools across the country.

"We kinda told them about our views of the mountains, a little bit about how much land we have, and we told them a little bit about our school's lunch," Nicholas Barsteika, a first-grader, said.

Kite said she got the idea from talking to another teacher in Missouri who was looking for other classes to participate in the exchange.

She thought it would be a great idea to let the students design the cards, write the letters, and then identify on a map of the United States where the cards came from.

So far, her class has received valentines from classes in states like Kentucky, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, California, Missouri, and Texas.

"My favorite one was the Texas one because it had all different colors on itand it had their state on it and I just really like that," Collins Dearing, a student, said.

Each letter the class receives, they open up together and read the letter aloud. Most kids are in awe to learn about different parts of the country.

Kite said they are still expecting more Valentine's Day cards to come in from more schools next week.