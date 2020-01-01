First night of 2020 a quiet one for HPD

The Harrisonburg Police Department said with increased patrols for New Year's celebrations, the first night of 2020 was a quiet one for the friendly city.

"There was only one DUI yesterday and that was in the early evening," Sgt. Chris Monahan, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said. "Outside of that, it was just some normal calls for service, such as noise complaints, some minor disorderly and things in that manner."

Sgt. Monahan said he credits a lot of it to residents who planned out their New Year's celebration responsibly.

"With New Year's Eve there's normally a larger amount of people out it's a holiday that's celebrated and a lot of times associated with alcohol with large groups of people," Sgt. Monahan said. "So I think people knowing it's going to be that kind of holiday they plan to have a safe ride home."

The Harrisonburg Police Department thanks the community for planning out your celebrations and keeping the community safe. They said they hope every holiday for 2020 can be continued to be celebrated by the community responsibly.