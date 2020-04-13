First of stimulus checks being deposited this week: what you need to know

Over the weekend, the IRS said they deposited the first economic impact payments into some Americans' bank accounts.

The IRS said they will continue to issue the payments as fast as they can, saying the majority of filers will receive theirs via direct deposit or by mail within the next three weeks.

According to the IRS, most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their stimulus check, including individuals who filed federal income taxes for 2018 or 2019; individuals receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits; as well as Railroad Retirement benefits.

This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

According to the IRS, non-filers can also be eligible for a check.

If you did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200, or $24,400 for married couples, you are still eligible, as well as if you weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons

The first round of payments went to people who have filed tax returns for the last two years and have authorized direct deposit.

How much an individual or couple receives all depends on their gross income.

According to CNN, individuals who make $75,000 and lower will receive $1,200.

The more you make, the less you receive.

Individuals earning more than $99,000 will receive nothing.

Those check amounts double for married couples. A couple earning $150,000 and under receives $2,400, and combined incomes that pull in more than $198,000 won't receive anything.

Eligible singles and couples will receive an additional $500 per child ages 16 and under. That also phases out for people with higher incomes - single parents who make $109,000 or more and couples making $208,000 or more will get nothing.

Even those who owe the IRS money can still qualify for the economic impact payment, but those who owe child support will not.

The income levels are based on tax returns for 2019. For those who have not yet filed their taxes this year, it will be based on 2018 returns.

By the end of this week, the IRS will launch a "Get My Payment" tool , where you can check the status of your payment, confirm your payment type and enter bank account information, if you prefer direct deposit over a mailed check.

If you are on unemployment assistance, you will get another $600 per week on top of the amount your state already pays. That extra amount is available for up to four months.

The IRS is not contacting anyone to collect personal or bank account information.

Calls, texts, emails and official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest otherwise are scams.

Click here for more FAQs answered by the IRS