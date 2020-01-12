First responders tournament to raise money for girls travel team

The second annual Volley in the Valley fundraising tournament was hosted at East Rockingham High School today. The event benefited the Horizon's Edge 15-U Green Team.

The Horizon's Edge 15-U Girls Green Team refereed games throughout the day to raise money for their travel team.

The tournament hosted 13 teams of first responders, like the Elkton Fire Department, RMH nurses, and ambulance drivers.

The general public and other adult leagues were also permitted to participate in the tournament to help raise money for the girls travel team.

Green Team coach, Debra Brown, said some travel weekends could cost up to $500 for multiple meals, travel and hotel room stays, but she said she is glad they can host this event to bring the community together.

"I think it's a great community builder," Brown said. "Building our community with the children in our community. Giving them an opportunity to not only see them helping us, but they're people and they play just as well as we do."

The 15-U Green Team has ten players who were all in charge of refereeing all of the games in the tournament to give them extra practice and to get involved with the players who came out to show their support.

