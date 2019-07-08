First responders participate in mass casualty drill at JMU

On Monday, local and regional first responders participated in a mass casualty drill on the campus of James Madison University.

During the drill, emergency crews reacted to three different scenarios on the club level of Bridgeforth Stadium. A natural gas explosion was the main drill that took almost an hour to complete.

More than 150 volunteers played acting roles in the scenario with makeup, and each was assigned a specific injury.

Paul Helmuth, the exercise director, said they chose this scenario to give first responders more of a challenge.

"We wanted a scenario where it was an immediate evacuation," Helmuth said. "So often with weather events, we have time to evacuate the stadium. We wanted something immediate and demanding."

JMU staff, fire crews, police officers, and rescue squad members all had to work together to get as many people out as possible.

The football field itself acted as a triage center during the drill. Crews would determine if victims were okay or needed to be sent to Sentara RMH.

Lt. Jason Kidd, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said it was intense, but it will better prepare everyone for the future.

"The first 10 minutes of any scenario are going to be stressful and going be kind of chaotic," Lt. Kidd said. "So getting exposed to this, makes us know what to expect in a real incident."

After the drill ended, a debriefing was done by observers on how everyone could improve their response for a real life situation.