First responders give 9-year-old Brayden a special send-off as he seeks groundbreaking treatment

Wednesday morning, first responders around Page County lined the streets of the Deerfield Estates neighborhood in Stanley, not for an emergency, but to say a temporary goodbye to 9-year-old Brayden Rodriguez.

"We know he's in for at least two months according to his parents, that he's going to be down there," Chief Ryan Dean, of the Stanley Police Department, said. "He's got to be in isolation by himself so whatever we can do, as little as it is, just to give him a good send-off."

Brayden is diagnosed with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), a disease that results in a weak immune system and makes a child unable to fight off even mild infections. It's the same disease his older brother, Brody, passed away from in 2008.

On Wednesday, Brayden was on his way to the National Institute of Health in Maryland for a groundbreaking treatment that will take up to several weeks.

After an email from Brayden's dad, Ed Rodriguez, law enforcement decided to get involved and escorted the family through the county on their way to Maryland.

Before they left the neighborhood, they said a prayer for Brayden and also made him an honorary deputy of the Page County Sheriff's Office.

"I can't say enough about how overwhelming it is just to get this amount of support and love and everything," Rodriguez said. "It's just special – it really is."

Before bringing Brayden to the county line, police brought him to see Stanley Elementary School one more time before his trip.

The surprise waiting for him there was his entire school waiting outside, cheering goodbye and giving cards to their friend Brayden, wishing him good luck

"Thank you all, it means so much," said Brayden as they drove out of the school's parking lot.