First responders recover body from Shenandoah River in Page County

First responders recovered a body from the Shenandoah River in Page County on Friday morning.

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call before 11 a.m. on March 27, letting them know about a possible body floating in the river near a dam just off of Rt. 602.

Emergency personnel quickly responded and found a man dead in the river.

The body was recovered and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office says investigation into the situation is active and ongoing.

The Shenandoah Police Department, Shenandoah Fire Department, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County EMS assisted in response to the scene.

WHSV was in the area at the time to fly Air3 over the Shenandoah River, but did not record any video of the scene out of respect for the deceased. The location where the body was recovered was to the north of the location of the photo above.

