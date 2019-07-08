First responders rescue cat from storm drain in Lexington

This past weekend, first responders in Lexington made a different kind of rescue than their average day.

According to a social media post by the Lexington Police Department, police officers and fire fighters responded to a call on Maple Lane on Sunday, where callers reported a cat had lodged its head in a storm drain.

At the scene, firefighters went to work to remove the upper grate from the drain so they could reach and help the injured feline.

With the help of community members in the area, Deputy Higgins, and local veterinarians, they managed to successfully remove the cat from the grate.

It was taken to the Edgewater Animal Hospital in Buena Vista for a follow-up exam and further treatment.

