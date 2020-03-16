First responders taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

While schools are closed, and some are working from home, that's not an option for first responders As concerns about the novel coronavirus continue, local first responders are taking precautions.

'Business as normal for us," Leigha Gagliano, rescue lieutenant and infection control officer, said. "Emergencies don't exactly stop, even in a pandemic."

The Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad and the Waynesboro First Aid Crew are doing what they can to stay healthy and keep their patients healthy.

"We are masking ourselves, we're masking our patients as needed, we're handwashing, we're using hand sanitizer, we're wiping down our ambulances, we're wiping down our hard surfaces,' Steven Ward, executive director of Waynesboro First Aid Crew, said.

Both SARS and Waynesboro said they're following CDC guidance. They are still encouraging everyone to call them in case of an emergency, but they said callers can help them as well.

"Be honest with people when you're giving your information, saying, 'hey, I think I might have this,' or' hey, I'm having flu-like symptoms,'" Gagliano said. "That way, it can prepare us to get there."

Even though coronavirus is a concern, it's also still flu season in the area, so first responders are taking those precautions as needed.

"With allergies starting and flu continuing, and with coronavirus, it does get very confusing, and so oftentimes we'll mask our patient just to be on the safe side to keep us healthy," Ward said.

Both squads said they're in close communication with other agencies in the area to stay up-to-date.