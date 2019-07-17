First responders will be serving at O'Neill's Grill to support burn camp

To help raise money for a camp that lets burn survivors heal in a place they can meet others like them, local first responders will be working as servers this coming weekend.

Mid-Atlantic Burn Campers receive special visitors

Every year, the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp is held at the Brethren Woods Retreat Center in Keezletown, where kids ages 7 to 17 who are burn survivors can feel safe and meet other people just like themselves.

The costs of running the camp come out to more than $1000 per camper, but it's free to the kids as fire companies, police and local donors raise money for them.

Last year, they hosted 44 children with a volunteer staff of 40.

To help raise money to cover the kids' costs, firefighters, first responders, and their families will act as servers at O'Neill's Grill in Harrisonburg on Saturday, July 20.

They'll be shadowing staff members to serve patrons, and a portion of the night's proceeds will be donated to the burn camp.

“We are very honored and excited to support the Camp, Harrisonburg Fire Department and our local community,” Tim O’Neill, the restaurant’s owner, said.

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy food, friends, and camaraderie in the name of a good cause.

“As a nonprofit, we are tremendously appreciative of the support we receive,” Linda French, MABC founder and camp director, said. “For many of these kids, camp is life-saving and life-affirming. From their experience, they learn that they can accomplish anything.”

While at the camp, children learn life skills like reading and cooking, but most of all, they have fun. The camp has been hosted in the Valley for more than 25 years.

