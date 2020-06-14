First weekend some Harrisonburg facilities reopen after COVID-19 closures

Businesses are working their way back to the "new normal" after COVID-19 closures. Harrisonburg City taking their first steps by reopening some facilities this weekend with safeguards.

Westover Pool, along with some other city facilities, reopened on June 12. | Credit: WHSV

Westover Pool, Heritage Oaks Golf Course, and the Recycling Convenience Center reopened June 12.

Only lap swimming is permitted at Westover Pool, and reservations in advance are required. Heritage Oaks is also accepting tee time reservations online, over the phone, and in-person.

Mike Parks, the city's director of communication, said no cash is being accepted at this time at either facility.

He said even though there are distancing requirements and restrictions on access, people have shown interest in getting out.

"Westover Pool, just in the first day and a half that we were starting to take reservations for that we had around 100 people call looking to make reservations for the coming days, so we know that people are very excited about that coming back," Parks said.

Entrance only and exit only locations have been designated around facilities to reduce contact with guests and staff.

Visitors to the Recycling Convenience Center are asked to follow the directions of the on-site attendant, wear masks, and pre-sort their recycling. Only one person may exit the vehicle to unload recycling.

