Fishburne cadet helping California hometown during COVID-19 pandemic

Nathan Azanza, an 8th grader at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, is at home in Clearlake, California amid the coronavirus pandemic. While he is home, he is using his time and money to help people in need in his community.

Azana is using his own money, earned from doing chores, to make a mini pantry for people in need. He says he’s doing this because of lessons he learned at Fishburne: that no one faces obstacles alone and to always help one another.

"I have been inspired by [Fishburne Military School] because they taught me about brotherhood and to always help someone whenever you can. So, I have been going out making a mini food pantry for my community and have been using money I earned form chores ... " Azanza wrote in a note emailed to his instructors about his school work.

Fishburne superintendent Captain Mark Black said the project comes at a great time, as they finish up their classes online.

“For him to take the values and the principals that we hold dear and attempt to promulgate at every opportunity and to employ those in making the difference that he did, it is just overwhelming and we are exceptionally proud of him,” Black said.

Cadet Azanza is providing boxes with hygiene products, cleaning supplies, dried food bags and he’s working on getting facemasks. He’s also taking steps to turn his pantry into a nonprofit.

“I have been going to the store, getting stuff and coming back home to refill my table. I have helped many families that have needed these items. And I wore my Fishburne top because I wanted everyone to know who inspired me to do this,” Azanza wrote in his email.

Black added it's "rewarding and inspiring" to the teachers at Fishburne to see a cadet using the lessons learned at school and implementing them into his community.

You can read Azanza's full email below.

Fishburne Military School Cadet Nathan Azanza's Statement:

I’m Cadet Azanza This is my first year at Fishburne Military School.

I was inspired to start a food, supplies drive. Due to the positive culture and Brotherhood FMS has created over the past 140 years in continuing tradition of focusing on the humanity side of core values of it's Cadets that was instilled in me. Along with the other Cadets both older generation and newer generation. It's been an honor to be apart of this unique elite Brotherhood and School.

At Fishburne Military School were taught that all obstacles we face there are always together.. No one faces any obstacles alone were taught to always help one another out because when one of us is struggling were all impacted. I've taken this same mentality and applied it to our current situation with Covid Pandemic.

I see how citizens have lost income and can't purchase basic necessities to live day by day... Such as food, facemask, and cleaning supplies. In my community citizens cannot board the public transportation because some do not have funds to purchase facemask some children rely on public transportation to get to school so they can pick up homework. Sadly alot of children have no money to or cannot get to a store for a facemask this keeps people stuck with no help because we live in a very rural region.

I felt it was important to step up and take action and do my part because we cannot leave people to get through this Pandemic alone.. When one of us is impacted we all feel the affects.. I've started this Pantry and will continue to pledge my support to my community. From 11:00 am till 6:00 pm every Thursday I have boxes one for male one for female ( all genders) of hygiene boxes filled with cleaning supplies. I'm currently making food bags with dried food so it can last longer. Throughout the day I'm back and fort at the store filling my table because boxes give out within 15 - 20 minutes.

I'm also working on purchasing facemask for the Pantry so I can give to school age children who rely on public transportation so they will be able to board the bus to and from School so they can pick up their homework. Also for anyone in need of one.

All of the discipline Fishburne has installed in me has lead me to stay determine in this project. I'm currently working on establishing this food pantry idea and turn it into an official non profit. My mother is currently searching for non - profit Lawyers to help me and support me with this project.

