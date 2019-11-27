Fishersville church offers free Thanksgiving meal Thursday

Fishersville United Methodist Church is opening their doors to the community for Thanksgiving, but instead of a church service, they will serve a warm Thanksgiving meal.

"Whether they be homeless, or people that live in the neighborhoods behind the church, we just welcome them to come enjoy the meal with us," Tyler Hendricks, church administrator said.

The church has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for years now, and they say the turnout varies. They are expecting 100 to 200 people to join them this year.

"They started preparing stuff yesterday, cooking early this morning and cooking all day and of course tomorrow they'll be cleaning until about 4 or 5 or 6," Hendricks said.

Church members say they look forward to the event each year.

"They say it's a very important part of our ministry throughout the year that they look forward to it, that it's just such a great way to get in contact with people in the community,” Hendricks said.

They love making new connections while enjoying a delicious meal.

"I think that it's important to reach out to the people who are needy in our community,” Hendricks said. “I think that's our role not just as a church, but as humans you should care for your other humans that are in need."

Food will be served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.