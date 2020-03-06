Fishersville man pleads no contest in sexual assault case

A man from Fishersville pleaded no contest to several charges related to a sexual assault that happened in Frederick County in May.

Justin Cox pleaded no contest to four charges on Thursday. | Credit: WHSV

Justin Cox appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday. The Commonwealth's attorney's office said the charges stemmed from a sexual assault involving a 16-year-old. The office said Cox knew the victim.

Cox pleaded no contest to four charges: forcible sodomy, sexual battery, abduction with intent to defile, and providing alcohol to a minor.

The commonwealth's attorney's office said the forcible sodomy charge alone can carry up to a life sentence.

Cox will be sentenced in April.

