Five JMU grads distributing medical supplies for low price

Sitting his in his Rockville, Maryland home, 23-year-old entrepreneur Richard Xu explained over a Zoom call, the price surges of protective medical equipment.

Richard Xu and his team at Vulcan Machine Company, all graduates of James Madison University, are distributing low-priced medical supplies.

"These right now if you were to go online, they're selling them for a little over $1," Xu said, holding up a medical mask to the camera. "You know how much this costs to make? Literally at worst 20 cents."

Last month, Xu, the co-founder of Vulcan Machine Company, along with his four partners who are all James Madison university graduates, saw an opportunity to help.

"They have supply issue, we have a solution," Xu said. "As long as we make back the money to cover our operating expenses, a lot of our prices are very minimal markup right now."

Xu sometimes stays up all night on the phone with product distributors in Asia.

"It's a full time grind," Xu said. "We're going as fast as we humanly can."

During the day, Xu sources and distributes medical masks and face shields to those in need during the day.

"The irony is that this entire thing is all done by JMU kids," Xu told WHSV.

Xu and his four partners have distributed 100,000 masks to a lab in Massachusetts, and thousands more to doctors all over the Washington, D.C. area.

Xu said he has a shipment going to New York soon and he's contacting local hospitals, hoping to give them the supplies they need at an affordable cost.

"This is not the time to make money. We can make money later," Xu said. "Let's get this out and save lives. At the end of the day it doesn't really matter how much money you make if everyone is dead."