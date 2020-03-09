Five cases of coronavirus confirmed in northern Virginia

Late Monday night, Virginia health officials say they have discovered two news cases of the new coronavirus in the commonwealth bringing the total to five.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release the two new presumptive positive cases are in separate parts of the state: Fairfax and Spotsylvania County.

The person who tested positive in Fairfax lives in the same home where another person tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. It is not a matter of "community transmission," according to Virginia's Department of Health.

"The individual traveled on the same Nile River cruise as her husband. On March 5, when her husband was tested, she was asked to self-quarantine, stay home and avoid contact with others and has been compliant. When she developed minor respiratory illness symptoms, the Health Department determined that testing was warranted and specimens were sent to the Virginia state laboratory on March 8. The resident is currently doing well but was hospitalized while testing was completed," a press release stated.

Meanwhile, the fifth patient, in their 50s, who tested positive in Spotsylvania County was not connected to the cases in Fairfax and is under medical care and stable, according to the physician providing care.

Earlier on Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced a third patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Arlington County. According to a press release, the positive result returned by a state-level test on Sunday evening is considered a 'presumptive positive,' pending confirmation by the CDC.

According to a release, the third positive test came from an Arlington County resident in their 60s who recently returned from international travel and developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after getting home. The person is receiving medical care and is recovering. Officials say the individual had limited contact with others.

This is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia, with the other two being a Marine Base Quantico resident and Fairfax City resident. All three cases were exposed through international travel.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.