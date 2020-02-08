Five sue driver of trash truck struck by GOP train in 2018

Two years after a train carrying Republican members of Congress collided with a garbage truck, five passengers have filed lawsuits against the driver, trash company and train conductor.

Dana Naylor Jr., 32, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter after a trial in which authorities alleged he drove a garbage truck onto train tracks on Jan. 31, 2018.

The collision killed trash company employee Chris Foley and severely injured another passenger in the truck. Naylor has been targeted by at least eight lawsuits since the crash.