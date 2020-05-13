Two sisters swept away in slot canyon flash flooding

A hiking trip turned into a tragedy when an unexpected flood swept away two girls in Utah.

A seven-year-old and a three-year-old were killed when a sudden storm dropped heavy rain. That led to fast-moving flood waters in the narrow canyons in Emery county. That's southwest of Salt Lake City.

The sheriff's office says the seven-year-old was found Monday by her father who was waiting in the family parking area.

About 70 people searched for the missing three-year-old.

Her body was spotted about 30 miles away by a helicopter Tuesday.

Officials say the search was made more difficult because of the terrain.

Eugene Swalberg with Utah state parks says, "This is a very remote area with very limited cell services so those are the challenges. You've got some rough terrain in this area."

At least 21 people made it out of the canyons safely.

The hike is an eight-mile loop that normally takes about four hours to complete.

A slot canyon is a very narrow, tall canyon. These are beautiful natural canyons but also post a big risk with flash flooding. You never want to enter one with even a chance of rain in the forecast.