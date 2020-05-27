Flex ONE academies offers online enrichment for children during pandemic

Flex Academies is an enrichment program that provides before and after school care for children, and when COVID-19 hit, it moved its services online to offer enrichment courses across the country.

Flex Academies has an online version called Flex ONE Academies.

Joshua Chernikoff, founder and CEO of Flex ONE Academies, said that the programs that Flex ONE offers are scheduled, social and safe for children.

"This was built by working with PTA's, so we know a lot about safety. We have an online coordinator who is there for every single session," Chernikoff said.

There are many different kinds of enrichment sessions offered, focused on a variety of topics like sports, cooking and improv. Flex ONE looks for engaging topics that children will enjoy.

Each class is one hour and costs $6.80.

"They are so focused on these instructors. They're so focused on their learning. And then, when they get out, and I see this in my five-and-a-half-year-old daughter, she's got more energy than when she started," Chernikoff said.

As summer approaches, Flex ONE will focus its efforts on virtual summer camps that will include counselor led and enrichment activities.

