Flooding impacts Pendleton, Grant Counties

Parts of West Virginia - including Grant and Pendleton Counties, are in a state of emergency after a weekend of flash flooding led to damage.

Photo submitted to WHSV by Kimberly Bowers

Some people in Seneca Rocks say it was the worst flooding they've experienced in decades. Violent floods put neighborhoods under water and damaged roads.

Maryland native 22-year-old Kevin Twitchell was sleeping in his van on the Seneca Rocks campsite when the flood hit.

"I opened my door and low and behold I'm in two feet of water," Twitchell said. "That'll wake you up real quick."

Twitchell is working as a Seneca Rocks mountain guide for his fourth summer in a row. He told WHSV that he had never seen the water from Seneca Creek, which runs alongside his campsite, reach them. He said locals tell him, it's the worst they've seen in many years.

"I've always heard the locals talk about the 1985 flood," Twitchell said. "But I've never seen it come up here, especially on the upper camp ground here. Seneca Creek was just raging."

Things have calmed down and no one was harmed, but Twitchell said he hopes it doesn't happen again.

"Times are changing," Twitchell told WHSV. "Things are flowing a lot harder. Do I worry? No. But I do accept it as a possibility."

The forest service in West Virginia is still assessing roads, trails and facilities determining the extent of the damage.

“Visitors should use caution when traveling in this area. Forest roads are still being assessed and may be washed out and have soft or missing shoulders,” Incident Commander John Fry said in a press release. “Be safe and don’t drive over downed power lines, through standing water, or over washed out culverts.”

In Pendleton County, White's Run Road is closed from Route 33 to the intersection of Rich Mountain Road. The Forest Service recommends accessing the Seneca Backcountry and Spruce Knob via Briery Gap Road, Sawmill Road or Forest Road 112 from Highway 28.

Also, according to the Forest Service, access to the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center will be limited over the next few days.

The Forest Service recommends checking local conditions before visiting the area.