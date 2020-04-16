Flooding Skywarn class rescheduled, open to public

SKYWARN is a network of volunteer observers all across the country.

Our local NWS office is in Sterling (Baltimore/Washington) and they have been recruiting volunteers since 1990.

Information that you report is very helpful, it's what we call that 'ground truth'. Our weather instruments like satellite and radar only allow us to see so much. Rainfall, flooding, and snow reports are very important not just for forecasts but for putting out important warnings.

NWS had scheduled several classes in April but because of the pandemic, they had to be postponed. These classes are now rescheduled for May.

Jason Elliott is the Hydrologist at the Sterling National Weather Service office. He wants to remind everyone that "Flooding is the most significant weather threat the Shenandoah Valley faces each year. At the NWS Skywarn Flood class on May 7th, we'll discuss all the different flood threats that the Valley and Mid-Atlantic region face, and let everyone learn more about how we predict flooding.

In Harrisonburg there will be a SKYWARN flood class on May 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and this is going to be an online webinar. The class is free but you do need to register to attend. You can register here

Elliott explains what you'll get out of the class. "We will also give everyone specific information about floods that they can provide to us, in real-time, to help us determine how significant a flood may be -- by being our eyes on the ground in places we otherwise would never see."

There is also a basic storm spotter class being offered Wednesday, MAy 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and you can register here

Again, all classes are free but you do need to register.