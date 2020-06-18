Florence Avenue bridge re-opens in Waynesboro after nearly 4-year closure

After being closed since November 2016, the Florence Avenue bridge in Waynesboro re-opened on Wednesday. The bridge was closed after safety issues were discovered, and had to be replaced.

While the bridge has been closed, people have had to take a detour to get around the bridge. With the bridge open, there is now better and quicker access to the city.

"It's a more direct route to downtown, or from downtown to some of the adjacent neighborhoods in Wayne Hills," Jim Shaw, deputy city manager, said.

The project was estimated to cost $2.3 million, and Shaw said the project came just under that. VDOT contributed $1.7 million to the project.

While the bridge has been closed, a lot of traffic has been going through the Port Republic neighborhood, causing safety concerns for some.

"That will definitely lighten a lot of the traffic on Port Republic Road," Jeanie McCutcheon, a Waynesboro city council member, said. "We were very concerned about the children, a couple of them almost got hit with the flow of the traffic."

McCutcheon was recently appointed to city council to fill a vacancy, but before that, McCutcheon said she worked with the city to push for the bridge to be replaced.