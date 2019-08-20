Florida man jailed after botching castration; No, he’s not a doctor

There were no surprises when deputies walked into Gary Van Ryswky’s home late Sunday evening.

The 74-year-old had already told them what he’d done when he answered the doorbell. He’d just performed a castration on another man, and things didn’t go according to plan.

Deputies went to his home after getting a 911 hang-up call. When they got inside, they saw a room that mimicked a surgical center.

There were pain killers, medical equipment and a man holding a towel on his bleeding groin. Not far from the man sat a pink container which held organs that used to be attached to him.

Authorities rushed him to a hospital. He was later airlifted to another hospital where he’s listed as stable.

Deputies said Van Ryswky admitted he met the victim on the dark web on a website that caters to individuals with a castration fetish.

He told them he’d tried to perform the procedure last week, but had to postpone it when something came up during sanitation.

Deputies said Van Ryswky claimed to have performed castrations on animals and even on himself back in 2012.

They said he admitted to performing it on another man at a local motel a few years back, but it yielded similar results to this one. That victim ended up in the hospital too, but law enforcement was never notified.

Van Ryswky is not a surgeon or a licensed medical professional, so deputies charged him with practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury.

The second-degree felony holds a bond of $250,000.

