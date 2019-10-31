Florida man jailed after spitting on man wearing for ‘MAGA’ hat, police say

If Matthias Ajple looks particularly proud of himself, that’s because he is.

According to an arrest report reviewed by the Miami Herald, he told deputies he didn’t mind that he was going to jail. He actually found it exciting.

Deputies said Ajple was at a bar last Friday when he saw another man wearing a Make America Great Again.

Ajple wasn’t pleased, so he allegedly walked up to the man and said, “You should go back to Russia you f*****g communist.”

Had the encounter ended there, there likely wouldn’t have been reason for an arrest. But, things escalated.

The man told investigators that Ajple slapped the brim of his cap and spat on him before walking out.

Ajple probably would’ve gotten away with it had the victim not gotten a look at his license plate.

When deputies showed up at his house, Ajple was initially in no mood to talk, but he came around.

The 43-year-old told them he was just trying to protect law enforcement because he believes Donald Trump’s supporters are “communist and racist.”

"Plus I have more time on this Earth than he does anyway. He probably feels so good about himself,” Ajple reportedly told investigators.

Authorities booked him into the Indian River County Jail, but then released him on $500 bail.

