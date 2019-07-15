Flower shop hands out free bouquets for a purpose

Visitors at the Walmart on Burgess Road in Harrisonburg on Monday morning were in for a surprise.

Harmony Harvest Farm handed out free bouquets of flowers to raise awareness of proposed federal legislation that would require federal agencies to only procure cut flowers and greens produced within the United States.

"As a flower farm within the U.S., we are trying to spread a little awareness for niche agriculture enterprise and this bill that helps support American flower farms," said Jessica Hall, one of the owners.

As of right now, the United States is the world's largest importer of cut flowers, accounting for about $1.73 billion worth of global imports in 2016. Domestically grown flowers make up a much smaller portion of the U.S. flower market.

Hall added July is American-Grown Flower Month.

Harmony Harvest also visited Charlottesville before stopping in Harrisonburg and plans to visit Staunton too.

There will also be an open farm event at its location on 201 Little Run Road in Weyers Cave on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. RSVP's can be made on Facebook @harmonyhrvst or at hhfshop.com/openfarm.