Flu now considered widespread in Virginia

Make sure to wash your hands this holiday season in Virginia, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says influenza is now widespread in Virginia.

This is the first week of the 2019/2020 flu season with Virginia at the ‘widespread’ level. That is the highest level possible on the CDC’s 1 to 5 scale, which measures the geographic spread of influenza.

This year’s flu season is off to a faster start than last year’s in Virginia. Virginia reached the ‘widespread’ category as of December 5, about 1 month sooner than in last year's flu season.

The CDC says it’s not too late to get a flu shot for this winter, but sooner is better, because it takes up to 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to provide protection from the flu.

Other tips to keep you healthy during flu season include being sure to wash your hands, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, eating a healthy diet, and exercising to boost your immune system.

