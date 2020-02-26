Fluvanna County schools closed Wednesday due to ‘direct threat’

All Fluvanna County public schools were closed Wednesday, February 26, due to a “direct threat.”

Fluvanna County Public Schools (FCPS) posted on its Facebook page shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, that it had received an alert about a threat to the schools.

FCPS says the safety and well-being of students and staff are their top priority.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office had announced Monday, February 24, that it was investigating a vague threat made to one of the four schools. It is unclear at this time if this earlier threat is related to the one FCPS mentioned in its Tuesday post.

The school system received word of the threat through an anonymous reporting app on Monday night. Officials with the Sheriff’s office say that it can make it hard to verify.

Investigators would not share too many details about the threat and say that it’s vague and threatened violence against one of the four Fluvanna County Public Schools.

Virginia State Police assisted with patrolling schools Tuesday.

Investigators are urging the person who submitted information about the threat to come forward with more information.

“We prefer that they call us directly so we can get more detail.” Captain David Wells with the Fluvanna County Sheriffs Office said “The anonymous hotline and tip links are great on the internet but people just tend to put in very brief sentences which really doesn’t give us the information we need to do a proper threat assessment.”

If you have any information about these threats, contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at 434-589-8211.

Extra patrols will be placed at Fluvanna County Public Schools for the rest of the week.