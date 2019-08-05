Virginia community gives back to local veteran

Members of the Fluvanna County community spent their Saturday morning helping a local veteran clean out his yard.

Gary Kuhns, a member of American Legion Post 2003, said the community service project started when he received a surprise phone call from a man asking him for help for his brother, who is a veteran.

The veteran is unable to do yard work because he's an amputee. However, Kuhns saw this as an opportunity to create a team to give back.

With help from members of American Legion Post 2003, Kuhns asked Scout Troop 138 and Troop 1138 from Palmyra to help him with the project.

"I've been doing a little bit of weeding and cleaning up some brush," said Carly Hurley, a member of Troop 1138.

Hurley said the project also goes well with their scout motto.

"We have this thing called, 'Do a Good Turn Daily,'" said Hurley. "That's our motto. We're kind of doing a good turn and that's part of the scout law."

Besides community service, Kuhns said the project goes beyond cleaning the property.

"Him being a veteran, we try to take care of our own," Kuhns said. "We try to get kids interested in projects like this."

Kuhns also said their project serves as a simple reminder for the community to reach out to their neighbors in need.

"I suggest that everyone thinks about project like this and go out into the community to see if they can help somebody," he said.

Kuhns said they will go back out to the property two more times to finish their service project.

