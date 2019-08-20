Virginia video store keeps DVD rental experience alive

A video store in Fluvanna County is keeping a movie tradition alive for future generations.

Video by the Lake was opened during the early 90s and taken over by Jonathan Wills 12 years ago.

"It takes you back into the old feeling of walking into a store and picking out a movie compared to going up a machine or just searching online," Wills said.

The store is operated by Wills and his mom, Martie, who help moviegoers get the best film for their movie nights.

More than 5,000 DVDs line the shelves under different genres, with popcorn and candy to give the community a unique movie tradition.

"If it's new customers, they come in and they're shocked and of course they're bringing in their kids to say, 'Hey, this is what I did growing up,'" he said.

This timeless tradition is also something Wills said makes their store stand out from online movie businesses.

"We get a lot of movies 28 days before Netflix and Redbox," Wills said. "We're able to get those in here for our customers quicker."

Getting new releases into the store isn't the only part that makes Video by the Lake stand out.

Wills said the community is a big inspiration for them to keep the movie tradition alive.

"If it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't be here," Wills said. "We've seen kids growing up and graduate to then go off, get married and have a child and come back and see us."

