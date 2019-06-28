Food Network star brings Flavortown to Virginia

Guy Fieri has opened two new restaurants in the Hampton Roads area, according to Williamsburg Yorktown Daily.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host is known for finding delicious food across the country.

Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor opened between PBR Hampton Roads and Bass Pro Shops on June 27, Williamsburg Yorktown Daily reports.

This is not Fieri’s first establishment opened in the Hampton Roads area.

Fieri opened Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse in Norfolk’s Waterside District in May 2017.

